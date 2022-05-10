The oldest of three children and the first grandchild in her family, Melinda Ann Adams was born on April 15th, 1940, in Boliver, MO, to Basil and Mary (Robertson) Adams. Melinda passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, Friday, October 9th, 2015, at age 75, surrounded by family and several close friends.
The only boy of three children, John David Faudskar was born on November 10, 1939, in Fort Dodge, IA, to Leonard and Marguerite (Streff) Faudskar. John passed away after a long battle with emphysema, COPD, and pneumonia, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at age 81, at home in the close care of his family.
Throughout her childhood, Melinda and her family lived in Columbus, KA, as well as Boliver, Ava, and Springfield, MO. Melinda’s happiest childhood memories were times spent with her grandparents “in their big white house and their obvious love for each other and their grandchildren.” Her strong will, resilience, determination, and intelligence helped her endure a difficult childhood. Upon graduation from Parkview High School in 1958, Melinda attended Drury University in Springfield, MO. While there, she was an honor roll student and an enthusiastic, active member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she made several life-long friends, and in 1961 was honored by being crowned “The White Rose” by the Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Throughout his childhood, John and his family lived in Fort Dodge, IA, Fairbanks and Valdez, AK, and Springfield, MO. Fishing, hunting, trapping, and creating mischief were John’s favorite childhood pastimes. Even though they didn’t always have the luxury of modern conveniences such as indoor plumbing, refrigeration, or electricity while growing up in AK, his “memories of my adventures in AK have always been connected with home, happiness, and security.” Although disappointed about having to move from Alaska to Missouri when he was 12 as a result of his parents’ divorce, it was because of this relocation that John gained a devoted stepfather, Ross, half-sister Kathy, and eventually met Melinda.
Both John and Melinda attended Greenwood Summer School in Springfield, MO, in 1956. Melinda, to maintain her honor roll GPA and John, in hopes of improving his grades enough to graduate with his 1958 class from St. Agnes Catholic School, and to avoid being sent to reform school. It was during this summer school session they met when John attempted to cheat off of Melinda’s schoolwork. It soon became glaringly obvious to John that he would not be graduating with his high school class and since he shared a November 10th birthday with the United States Marine Corps, it seemed natural that he would enlist in the USMC. He was sworn in on his 17th birthday during a local evening news broadcast after being honored as a special guest at the 181st USMC Birthday Ball. Although he had very little discipline in his earlier years, John thrived on the structure, order, discipline, and camaraderie that the USMC provided.
While on leave in January 1963 it was a surprise visit that John paid to Melinda that eventually led them to being married on July 20, 1963 at St. Agnes Cathedral in Springfield, MO. Together, they traveled to and lived in Catherine Lake, NC, Fairbanks, AK, and Gold Beach, Lebanon, Toledo, and Tillamook, OR. Melinda taught Language Arts while John, now a sergeant, finished his military service, worked for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the Oregon State Game Commission, and received his BS and MS in Fishery Science from Oregon State University. Their daughter, Jessica Mary, was born in November of 1972.
Melinda believed passionately in the value of equality, acceptance, tolerance, and the possibility there is good in everyone. These beliefs were evident in Melinda’s daily life and reflected in her subject matter while teaching Language Arts at Lebanon Union High School (1968-1972) and Tillamook High School (1983-2001). She was a well-respected member of the community known for her compassion, honesty, loyalty and fairness as a professional, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother. Melinda will be remembered for her love of reading, music, and for her quick wit, dry sense of humor, vast knowledge of literature, and complete devotion to her family and students.
During his career as a Sea Grant Marine Extension Agent, first in Newport, OR, and then in Tillamook, OR (1971-2002) he was well-known for his comprehensive knowledge of the marine sciences, ability to lead by example, advocacy and support for the shellfish, fishing, and dairy industry, tenacity, wit, and candid disposition. John’s quiet benevolence, commitment, humility, and stoicism were an integral part of his personal and professional life. An admired member of the community, he will be remembered for his dependability, dry humor, gentle nature toward children and animals, and complete loyalty as a professional, friend, husband, father, and grandfather. Upon retirement in 2002, John was granted the title of Emeritus Professor of the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.
Their marriage of 52 years was a model of patience, support, respect, devotion, and an abundance of humor. John and Melinda are survived by their only child, Jessica M. Faudskar Hopkes; son-in-law Shad C. Hopkes; and their little prince, grandson Elijah John Faudskar Smith.
At their request no service will be held. Jessica, Shad, and Eli suggest that you make a donation to either of two causes very important to John and Melinda—Tillamook Habitat for Humanity, and the Tillamook Animal Shelter.
To commemorate John and Melinda, the family encourages you to dance with your partner, adopt a pet, read a book, go fishing, bring your kids with you, play an instrument, go to the party, take the trip, and keep laughing. Jessica, Shad, and Eli would like to thank the community, family, friends, and acquaintances for sharing their memories of John and Melinda, their stories, thoughtful words, support, and patience.
