May DeVries

May’s mother passed away at the young age of 33 when May was just 5 years old. Stewart was left with five small children, Sidney (Sietse – 7 years old) Stella (Sietske – 6 years old) May (Maaike – 5 years old) Hans (2 years old) and baby Ietje (3 weeks old). Stewart hired a housekeeper who was good with the older kids, but didn’t know how to take care of a baby, so Ietje went to live with an aunt and uncle, who didn’t have any children of their own. Stewart married May’s stepmother, Teta Vansteinvoorn in 1942.
May attended grade school in Netherlands, and would immigrate to the United States with her family in 1948, when she was 14 years old. Their first home was on Sutton Creek Road in Tillamook, and the following year they moved about six miles up Wilson River HWY. May and her brother Hans rode the school bus to Liberty School, where May attended grades 8 and 9. Her class was the last class to graduate from Liberty, as the new Tillamook High School opened in 1951.
In 1952, May’s father, Stewart, purchased a farm on Goodspeed Road in Tillamook, but May went to live with Glade and Arlene Janes on Brickyard Road, so she could help take care of their children; a 2 year old boy and a baby boy and girl, who were twins. May finished her junior and senior years while living at the Jane’s home. May graduated from Tillamook High in 1954 and moved into town on the same day to live with Lee and Kenno Thun. In the fall of 1954, May started to work at T.C.C.A in the packing department and she would continue to work there for 38 and a half years.
In 1957, when her folks took their first trip back to Europe, May moved back to the farm where she, her sister Stella and brother Hans would operate the farm in their absence. In 1967, May moved back into town to live in her home on 6th Street and Cedar. May took a trip to Europe in 1974 with her father and again in 1976 with her sister Stella and family. May’s folks would pass away in 1991 and she was there to help take care of them in their final days.
May retired in 1993 and started to babysit with her nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Tillamook Nazarene Church and worked with the kindergarten kids there for around 30 years. She also helped take care of the flowers around the church. Some of May’s favorite hobbies included handwork knitting, crocheting, embroidering, and taking care of her yard.
May is survived by her brother Hans DeVries (Tillamook, OR) her sisters Stella Adams (Otis, OR) Ietje Liangis (Greece) and numerous nieces and nephews: Nonda Zwald (Ken) Tillamook, Gary DeVries - Prineville, Nancy Browning (Bob) Tillamook, Andrew DeVries (Melissa) Tillamook, Leroy Adams (Jewelie) Otis, Gerald Adams (Elsie) Otis and many much-loved great-nieces and nephews.
May is preceded in death by her father Stewart DeVries, her mother Saapke “Visser” DeVries, her step-mother Teta “Vansteinvoorn” DeVries and her brother Sid DeVries.
A private family only interment will be held at Sunset Heights Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at the Nazarene Church in Tillamook on October 8th at 3:00 PM.
