Maxine T Barnes was born on Oct. 12, 1929 to W.E. and Lottie Thompson in Idabel, Oklahoma. She died on March 6, 2020 in McMinnville, Oregon.
Maxine graduated from high school in Wright City, Oklahoma in 1947. She married Billy T Barnes on May 13, 1949. They moved to Norman, OK and he entered Law School at the University of Oklahoma. He served 2 years in the Army before entering Law School.
When he graduated, they left Oklahoma and moved to Oregon. They lived in Salem, Albany, Oregon City and Tillamook. Maxine moved to McMinnville in June of 2019.
Maxine worked two years for the Tillamook Headlight Herald newspaper and later went to work at the Tillamook Cheese Factory. She was the payroll clerk for 23 years, retiring in 1993.
Maxine was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband Bill who she had been married to for more than 60 years, brothers Ted and Gene and her twin sister Maurine Moore.
Maxine is survived by her son Keith and his wife Vanessa; daughter Donna Hill and her husband Brian; three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; her sister Linda Clayborn of Ringgold, Louisiana; sister in law Eleanor Thompson of Minden, Louisiana and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Waud’s Funeral Home. A private internment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.