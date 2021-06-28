Max Hurliman Sr. was born to Ernst and Rosa Amacher Hurliman in Fischenthal, Zurich, Switzerland, one of five children, all of whom have preceded Max in death. From the age of three, helping his mother bake cookies, Max responded to her comment that she thought he would be a baker with this statement, “I am a farmer.” Max earned a High School Degree, Agricultural Degree and served in the Swiss military, prior to coming to America in 1954 with the sponsorship of his Uncle Fred and Aunt Irene Amacher.
He worked at the Alpenrose Dairy in Portland, Murphy Lumber in Grand Ronde, Willamina Lumber and leased a farm in Tillamook for four years before purchasing the W.C. Wiede farm in 1961, now known as Alpine View Dairy.
Max was a dairyman at heart, but also enjoyed working his Belgian horses and making firewood. He took his team to parades in Tillamook, Cloverdale, and Helvetia and enjoyed giving carriage rides to kids. As a dairyman, he earned awards in milk production and milk quality, the M.B. Nichols Award – Brown Swiss Type Production, and the Oregon Holstein Top Ranking Holstein Herd.
Max attended Bethel Baptist Church in Tillamook.
Max married Elizabeth (Liz) Vanderzee on June 11, 1961, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just nine days before Max was called to his heavenly home to gaze on the face of Jesus forever with his wife, Liz, by his bedside, on June 20, 2021.
Max leaves behind these blessings: his wife Liz, daughters Valerie Hughes (Pat), Freynie Gienger (David), and son Max Hurliman Jr. (Lisa), but joins his daughter Monica, who preceeded him to heaven, fourteen grandchildren (Jeremiah, Joshua, Thomas, Christian, Hans, Gabe, Nathaniel, Rachel, Jesse, Andrew Katelyn, Jacob, Abigail, and Isabel) and nine great-grandchildren (Lucy, Lydia, Helen, Edmond, Peter, Josia, Jane, Asher, and Harrison) and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, July 17 at Bethel Baptist Church in Tillamook, Ore.
Gifts in Max’s honor may be given to the Gideon, Bethel Baptist Church, or Adventist Home Health and Hospice in Tillamook.
