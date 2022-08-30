Maurice Olson passed away on August 21, 2022 just a few weeks short of his 91st birthday. Son of Fred and Edna Olson, he was born in Astoria Oregon on September 3, 1931. They moved to Tillamook Oregon and he graduated from Tillamook High School in 1949.
He was a decorated mechanic in the Airforce serving for 4 years including time in Japan. Returning to Tillamook, he met and married his first and only love, Betty Werner, on November 15, 1958.
They were married for 63 years and raised 5 children and were active members of Sacred Heart Parish. He proudly purchased 20 acres where he lovingly built the family home and created a hobby farm - raising animals, working the land and becoming an award winning vegetable gardener.
For 27 years, he was a truck driver for Tillamook/Portland Auto Freight (TP) and after he retired he found joy as a dedicated volunteer driver for the State of Oregon. For 17 years he transported people to their medical appointments; he was proud of his contribution and truly enjoyed connecting with and serving those in need.
He loved fishing and sports, particularly the Portland Trailblazers and the Oregon Ducks. Unquestionably, his greatest joy was his family, including 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He always said his singular wish was for his children to be happy and spent his entire life devoted to providing for the family.
He is survived by his wife Betty Olson and their five children: Debbie Fillo (Kevin); Gordon Olson (Carl Smith); Diana Blum, Gerald Olson, Janice Brooks (Brett); Grandchildren, Amy Boal (Jon), Emily Lindorff, Dustin Blum (Jessica Haas), Aaron Blum (Courtney Johnsen), Taylor Blum, Astor Olson, Courtney Schrudder (Kyle), Alexis Snyder, Dakota Brooks; Great-grandchildren, Noah Boal, Maddie and Emma Schrudder, Lincoln Naylor.
He is also survived by sisters Elma Marxen-Griffin and Loretta Sloan and brother Kenneth Olson (Ellen).
He was preceded in death by brothers, Harley, Fred and Lawrence ‘Butch’ Olson and a sister Betty and sons-in-law Mark Blum and Jeff Lindorff.
Known to his friends and family as Swede, he died peacefully next to his wife holding his hand.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook Oregon. www.osvhub.com/tillamooksacredheart/giving/funds
