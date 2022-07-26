Matthew W Stephens

Matthew Willard Stephens was born in Portland, Oregon on March 25, 1957, He passed away at his Pacific City home on July 13, 2022, at the age of 65.
Matt grew up in Sacramento, California. Matt completed his college education at Oregon State University in December, 1980, with a major in Health and Physical Education.
Matt met Stefni Olson while he was attending Oregon State and they were married February 7, 1981, in Ontario, Oregon. Their 3 daughters, Tassay, Krissa, and Deedra, were born in Caldwell, Oregon. Matt went back to school to earn his credential in Science Education and when he finished, he went to work for the Payette School District where Stefni was already teaching. He taught high school science and coached multiple sports including basketball and volleyball. They lived in the Payette/Ontario area until 1991 when they moved back to Corvallis.
Matt taught in several different school districts including Salem and Corvallis. He and Stefni retired in 2014 and moved to Pacific City to live full time in their beach house.
Matt was an avid fisherman and a board member of the Nestucca Anglers organization. He did enjoy other activities such as coin collecting, camping, playing his guitar, going for walks with his pugs, and vacationing in Mexico. But right up their next to fishing was spending time with his 7 grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife, 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and a brother.
Cremation arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 8th from 2 to 5 pm at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City, Oregon. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Nestucca Anglers by mail at Nestucca Anglers, PO. Box 178, Hebo Or, 97122 or through the donation link at the Nestucca Anglers website. https://nestuccaanglers.com/donation/
