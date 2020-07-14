Matthew Paul Elinsky was born Jan. 10, 1967 to John and Patricia Elinsky in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and passed away July 8, 2020. Matthew lived in many places in Oregon, including Sandy, Mollala, Lafayette, and Tillamook before settling down in Manzanita. He worked for Tillamook PUD as a lineman and was part of the IBEW union. Matthew loved golfing, fishing, riding motorcycles and quads, and also the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Matthew is survived by his ex-wife Delora Elinsky of Manzanita, his three sons; Noah, Simon, and Joshua of Manzanita. Three sisters; Marsha Kairis of Beaver Falls, PA; Maggie McCormick of Crosby, MN; and Kate Puhl, of Pittsburgh, PA. and one brother, John Elinsky of Pittsburgh, PA.
