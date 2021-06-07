Ginger Allen was a woman of faith, curiosity, determination and FAMILY.
“GINGER” Harlow Allen was born in Portland, Ore. to Samuel and Faye Parsons Harlow. She attended school in Troutdale until 1941, Highland Grade School (now M.L. King School), graduating from Jefferson HS in 1948. In 1943, Ginger was baptized and joined, First Presbyterian Church on SW 12th and Alder in downtown Portland. Paul Wright was the Pastor and John Stark Evans, the organist and choir master. She and sister Bonnie attended church conferences and camps. During high school, she spent summers working at Cannon Beach.
Ginger married “Chuck” Allen, September 1950. Son, Tom, born in 1955, daughter, Terri, in 1957, and in 1959, daughter, Tami. In 1960, the Allen’s moved to NE 28th and Mason Street.
Ginger was a homemaker, wife and mother. She joined organizations: “Meals on Wheels” and “the Women’s Auxiliary of the Urban League”. Attended Bible Study classes for tradition and women’s groups, for consciousness-raising. She and Chuck were avid square dancers, sponsored dinner parties, and traveled Oregon. They were active members of First Church. Ginger played an active role with her children’s activities. Organized a backyard play for the neighborhood, local kids were actors, of the book “Ferdinand the Bull”, by Munro Leaf. She loved everything about Portland, “The Rose City!” She was adventurous; going whitewater rafting, followed the “Oregon Trail”, visited family and historic places across the country. If they weren’t on the road with their 15 ft. trailer, they spent many weekends at their family cabin, in Tierra Del Mar TDM). From 1975 on they traveled to England, France & Scotland, searching for her ancestors.
In 1979, they moved to Wilsonville, Ore. There, she returned to college, earning an associate degree in Early Childhood Education through PCC. She took a strong interest in genealogy, attending classes and actively searching for (distant) families, across the county. Her passion for family history, past and present, led her to writing about individual family lines. In 2016, she was published by The Troutdale Historical Society, writing a book about her, Uncle Clarence: “Warts and All”.
Retiring in 1993, they moved to TDM full time – loving every day of it. They joined Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church and remained active members. They were active in the community; the first to sign up for the Tillamook County Road Department’s “Adopt-a-Road” program cleaning a 3-mile stretch of Sandlake Road, close to home. Retirement brought opportunities to travel often, visiting families and friends, by camper, trailer, or air. Ginger joined writing and reading groups. She loved reading, writing, scrapbooking, genealogy, researching histories, mastering the internet, cooking, traveling, keeping in touch through Facebook, by phone and email. In her last 10 years, she went kayaking, zip-lining, road the Oregon Coast RR, cruised to SE Alaska, and attended “virtual” online parties. If there was an opportunity to try something, she would, without much hesitation. Sister Bonnie can attest to that from lifelong experiences.
A memorial service will be held July 24, 2021 at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church in Pacific City beginning at 1 pm.
Ginger was preceded in death by Chuck. Ginger is survived by; Son, Tom (Karen); daughters, Terri, and Tami (Bob) Campbell; five grandchildren: Kendra and Karly Allen, Amanda McMellon (Aaron) Landvik and 3 great grandsons: Camdyn, Calvin and Crosby; Brooks and Sam Campbell; Sister Bonnie (Pete) Taylor; Brother-in-law’s, Ron and Gary (Pam) Allen and many nieces and nephews.
Remembrances: Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, PO Box 337, Pacific City, 97135; Troutdale Historical Society, 219 E. Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.