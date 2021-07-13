Mary Patricia Peake

Mary Patricia “Trish” Peake, a 30-year Nehalem community member and business owner, passed away on June 11, at the age of 86. Trish is survived by her daughter Glaphre, son-in-law Andrew, sister Peggy and her children David, Ian, Peter, and Sally, and their families in the UK. Trish owned the Golden Unicorn II gift shop in Nehalem from the early 90s to the early 2000s, organized annual craft fairs, and was a member of the local women’s club. Trish enjoyed knitting, photography, gardening, and taking long walks with her dog at Nehalem Bay State Park. Trish’s zest for living, dogged determination to overcome life’s obstacles, and spirited British wit will be greatly missed. We love you Mum!
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, OR. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.