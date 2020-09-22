Mary Patricia "Pat" Sears passed away on the morning of Aug. 18, 2020. She was at home with her daughter, Lois Sears-Prince and son, David Sears. She is survived by her son-in law, George Prince and daughter-in-law, Lisa Sears and three grandchildren, Callie Prince, Arica Sears and Austin Sears. Pat was born in Coquille, Oregon on June 28, 1929 to Jerimiah "Bob" John Geaney and Jessie Mae "Maymie" Geaney. She was the eldest of three children, sister to Bob and John. Pat was raised on a ranch where she developed a passion for being outside, love of animals, gardening and an unparalleled work ethic. One would never find her lounging around doing nothing! Pat attended OSU in Corvallis to become a teacher. It was here that she made and kept life long friends. One of which invited to South Tillamook county to spend a weekend with a young man who had a house at the beach. The weekend consisted of grueling hikes over the hills and a memorable boat ride down the Nestucca River in what would be considered small craft warnings today! Despite all of this, Pat would eventually return to become the wife of Edwin G. Sears on September 25, 1954. They started their life together in Ed's home in Tierra Del Mar. Ed's brother, Bill Sears gave Pat some good advice about living so close to the ocean: when a storm high tide comes, open the front door and back door so the water will just flow through! It wasn't a joke, it really did happen! This may have been part of the reason when they were to build a new house, it would be on the hill overlooking the beach. In their early years of marriage the family left to pursue Ed's career in the plywood industry. This would take them to Washington State and Louisiana. They returned to their home in Tierra Del Mar and did not leave again. Pat stayed home with her children and continued her passion in her life, gardening. Lois and David remember their Mom going out to the garden after dinner until dark and their Dad yelling out the bathroom window if she wanted flood lights installed?! Pat loved to share her yard, plants and flowers with friends and fellow gardeners. Pat was involved in the Presbyterian church, local garden clubs, Connie Hansen Garden and school activities.
Pat was always available to her kids and grand kids with her expertise in sewing costumes. She was a great supporter of any of their school, 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts activities.
Pat went back to school to upgrade her teaching credentials in the early '70s. She became a remedial reading teacher at Beaver Grade School for several years. Her next adventure was to own and operate the "Summer House Flowers and Gifts" shop in Pacific City. She successfully ran the store until 1996. It had always been a dream to have her own business.
During this time, Pat became involved with a group of volunteers that started the Esther Milne foundation. This foundation's goal was to support women that wanted to go back to school for additional training. To raise money, the committee decided to host a garden tea in Pat's garden. This became a very successful annual event. The whole family, friends and volunteers pitched in to make the tea a success. An annual gathering for a good cause Pat was always nervous about everything being perfect. The weather usually cooperated with sun and sometimes it rained but umbrellas were handed out.
Rain doesn't stop gardeners! One of many fun stories from the tea was when the grand kids pet goat had an altercation with a guest while parking her car! The goat was friendly but not where it was suppose to be! Pat handled the situation with poise and a smile.
Pat enjoyed traveling. In 1997, she became a passenger on a cargo freighter . One of 4 paying passengers, the frieghter left Spain, traveled through the Panama Canal onward to the final docking in Portland, Or. She also traveled to England to explore English gardens. Pat enjoyed many other excursions with family and friends, always up for an adventure!
Pat's final business venture during her late '80s was being a super host through Airbnb. As always, this venture was well thought out, organized and successful. Up to the very end, Pat had things to do! Gardening, painting, scrap booking and being with her family! Her beloved garden will never have the love and care she provided it. Pat's family miss her love and care beyond words.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin G. Sears and grandson, Douglas G. Sears.
At Pat's request, a private graveside service was held Sept. 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
In memory of Pat, please consider a donation to the Esther Milne-Pat Sears Endowed Scholarship, Tillamook Community College.
