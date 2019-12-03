Mary was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 22, 1937 to Grinniel and Mollie Cook. At 17 she married the love of her life, Paul Welle who was stationed there in the Air Force. They moved to Tillamook where they raised their family, living on Gienger Rd. for 58 years. Daughter Linda (Paxton) was born in 1954, Laura (Patton) in 1957, followed by son Paul in 1961.
Mary spent endless hours working in her gardens, canning her produce and making her famous sweet pickles. She grew gorgeous sweet peas and entered them in the fair, and everyone loved her cinnamon rolls and lemon meringue pies. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 1999. Volunteer work was also a passion of Mary’s. She became a Hospice volunteer in 1997 which lead to her becoming a NODA volunteer which stands for “No One Dies Alone”. She was deeply compassionate and was involved with the Catholic Daughters, worked with Faith in Action and was involved with the Wee Love Life. Mary was later nominated for Citizen of the Year. Her church and faith were extremely important to her and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 65 years.
In 2001, Mary was remarried to Norman Sims. She is survived by him, her three children and spouses, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her sister Jennie Kirton of S.C.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a 10:30 a.m. Rosary and 11 a.m. Mass with a luncheon to follow. Graveside services will be held at Adams Cemetery in Molalla, Or. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon, next to her late husband Paul.
Memorial contributions can be made out to Tillamook Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
