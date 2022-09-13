Mary Louise Carver

Mary was born February 25th, 1932 to William and Helen Alexander, she passed away August 27, 2022 of natural causes.
Mary was married to Jim Carver And they spent many happy years together.
Mary was a retail store owner as well as loving grandmother.
Mary enjoyed most going golfing with her husband. Mary loved being spending time with her family and grandchildren as well. She created a family tradition of buying her grandchildren lights in motion Christmas ornaments.
Mary is survived by her husband (Jim), 2 sons; Jack (Wife Cathy), Larry (Wife Tammy), 1 daughter; Karen (Husband Randy), 3 grand children Christa (Husband Aaron), Hollie (Husband Jeremy) and Cailyn, also Great Grand Daughter Haley.
At this time there are no plans for a funeral service.
