Mary Lou (Oldenkamp) Kinnaman, 85, of Hillsboro, went home to her Lord and Savior on Dec. 18, 2020.
Mary Lou was born in Okaton, S.D. on July 3, 1935. She was the fourth of seven children born to Herman and Jennie (Wynia) Oldenkamp. As an infant she moved to Tillamook, OR. She was raised in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1953. She then attended Northwest Nazarene College in Idaho.
Mary Lou married Hubert Kinnaman July 13, 1956 in Tillamook. They started their family in Tillamook and moved to Hillsboro in 1964.
Mary Lou held various jobs at various times: she taught piano lessons, directed Noah’s Ark Preschool, and worked as an instructional aide in the Hillsboro and Beaverton School Districts. She spent many years in the ESL department and loved the students immensely. Mary Lou was a wonderful homemaker and was very involved in her church.
Mary Lou loved family reunions, camping...anything and everything to do with family. She and her sisters had regular “Sisters Days” where they could be found drinking coffee and eating sweets all day long. She collected recipes and was an excellent cook. It was hard to find anyone who had beaten her at her favorite game, Scrabble. What gave her the most joy was creating memories with her grandchildren.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert as well as her parents, Herman and Jennie (Wynia) Oldenkamp, brothers Burt Oldenkamp and Gary Oldenkamp and sister, Berdina (Oldenkamp) Martin.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Gwyn and Dennis Brewster of Beaverton, Greg and Kathi Kinnaman of Hillsboro, Geff and Lisa Kinnaman of Sisters, Gayle and Tim Bieber of Portland; her three sisters: Alice Million, Joyce Etulain, and Linda Oldenkamp; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren
Memorial gifts may be made to Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 1390 NE 21st Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124 or online at: hillsboronazarene.org, memo: Missions Kinnaman Memorial.
