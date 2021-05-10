Mary Jane Doris Jorgensen Lewis passed away on March 29, 2021, surrounded by her family, at the age of 86. Mary Jane was born on Nov. 26, 1934 to Euler and Cecile Jorgensen in Portland, Oregon, the youngest of seven siblings, four brothers and two sisters.
Mary Jane met her husband of 53 years, Chester Lewis, and they were married on Nov. 29, 1952. They had four children: Terry, Patricia, Mary Ellen and George. The couple moved to Tillamook in 1956 and started their own appliance business, C.E. lewis Appliance. They sold their business in 1994 and moved to Independence, Oregon to be near Mary Ellen and her family.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Chester (Chet) Lewis in 2008, and son Terry Lewis. She is survived by daughter Patricia Brown (husband Ben); daughter Mary Ellen Moes (husband Keith); and son George Lewis (wife Cindy); nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her sister Betty and many nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering was held April 11, 2021 to honor Mary Jane’s life. Both Mary Jane and Chester will be laid to rest beside Earl E. Lewis (father of Chester) at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tillamook Oregon.
