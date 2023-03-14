Mary Ellen Grimes was born November 23, 1953 in Tillamook, Oregon to Bernard “Joe” and Eltheletha (Wright) Williams and passed away surrounded by her family March 4, 2023 at the age of 69.
Mary grew up in Tillamook and after attending high school she married Edward Grimes of Tillamook. They fostered numerous children maintaining a loving home and open arms.
Mary enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, camping and other outdoor activities.
She was a member of the Good Sam Club, Moose Lodge, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and a member of Ocean Breeze Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her husband Edward Grimes, of Tillamook.
3 sons, Ron and Cody Grimes of Portland and John King of Tillamook. 3 brothers, David, Paul and Bernard Williams all of Tillamook.
Numerous nieces, nephews and foster children.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Bernard “Joe” and Eltheleta Williams.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
