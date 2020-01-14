Mary Elizabeth Love was born Oct. 19, 1928 in McMinnville, Oregon to Louis and Jewell Lynch and passed away Dec. 25, 2019 in Tillamook at the age of 91.
Mary married John Love on April 18, 1948 in Amity, Oregon. Together they moved to Cloverdale in 1952 then to Hebo in 1958 where they purchased a dairy farm.
Mary and John had four sons: Dennis (JoAnn) of Hebo, Oregon; Richard of Beaver, Oregon; Terry of Portland, Oregon; and Larry of Cloverdale, Oregon. They had 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband John of 66 years and granddaughter Tina.
Mary was a member of the Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, Nestucca Valley Lions Club and the VFW Auxiliary. She volunteered at Red Cross Bloodmobile for many years and the Nestucca Valley Ambulance for 22 years. Mary also volunteered at the Kiawanda Community Center and the Tillamook County Fair Office as clerk for dairy and 4-H.
Mary enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was an excellent cook and candy maker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church in Pacific City, Oregon. A dessert reception will follow services.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
