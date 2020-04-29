Mary Ann Hatfield,of Kelso Washington, was born in Umatilla Oregon August 7 1929. She passed away April 18 ,2020 at hospice in Kelso. Washington. Mary is survived by her sister , Elsie Hull of Grand Rhonde Oregon. Daughter Cheryl(Mike)Wilcox of Kelso Washington. Daughter Janice Wehinger of Kelso Washington and Son Bill(Brenda) Ward of Turner Oregon and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Merle Hatfield and sister Louise Getchell
There will be no services.
