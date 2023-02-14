Our Beautiful Mom Mary Ann Cook was born on March 23, 1936. She passed away with family by her side in McMinnville OR on January 30, 2023.
On October 15, 1955 she married James Cook. They had six children together, Brock, Coletta, Teresa, Tina, Rob and Jason.
Mary Ann worked for Wells Fargo Bank for 23 years.
Mary’s favorite activities included camping, sewing, cooking and croqueting. She looked forward to the annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Joseph’s church which she donated many beautiful handmade items.
Mary’s family was the most important part of her life. Always doing what she could to make life better.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, her son Brock, one son-in-law, four granddaughters and one great grandson.
Mary is survived by five children, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Rest in Peace Mom – you will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s church in Cloverdale on March 11, 2023 at 1 p.m.
