Our mother, Martha Ruth Jones, entered life on July 2, 1927 in Lincoln, Nebraska and passed on Dec. 29, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. When she was 11 years old, she and her family moved to Oregon. There they ran the store and post office in Cove Orchard. When her father passed away, she took over the job of postmaster and running the store until she met our father, Stanley Jones. They married on April 22, 1951.
They soon adopted Rebecca, Jim, and Debbie. They moved to the Cloverdale area and bought a dairy farm. Soon Kristie, Clyde, Kathy and Andy came along. Even with seven children, Mom worked the farm in addition to cooking, cleaning, doing laundry and making sure that each of us got to school and extracurricular activities every day. For many years, Mom hosted twice yearly extended family gatherings. Mom always enjoyed preparing for these and looked forward to seeing all of our relatives. Mom was a member of the Cloverdale Baptist Church.
After we children left home, our parents moved to Yamhill County. Mom cared for both her brother and our father as their health began to fail. Mom loved dogs and always shared her home with at least one. She also loved gardening and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Bangs, Dick Bangs, and Howard Bangs and her sister-in-law Bea Bangs, our sister, Debbie and our father. She is survived by Rebecca and Robert Fisher, Jim Jones, Kristie Jones, Clyde and Roxie Jones, Kathy and Mark Pedersen, and Andy and Ouma Jones and twelve grandchildren: Ryan, Siobhan, Eben, Joshua, Albert, Leslie, Isaiah, Zach, Betsy, Caleb, Alena and Noah. She was loved dearly by all of us and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Macy and Sons Funeral Home, 135 NE Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ruth’s name to Oregon Dog Rescue, 6700 SW Nyberg St., Tualatin, Oregon, 97062, or online at http://www.oregondogrescue.org/about-1. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.