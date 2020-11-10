On Jan. 9, 1929 Martha entered this world the daughter of Sam and Virginia (Craft) Toy of Columbus, Ohio. Martha passed away peacefully with family 91 years later on September 15, 2020 in Summertown, TN.
While attending nursing school she met a rowdy apprentice tool and die maker named Roy. As their love grew, so did the war in Korea and while Roy was home on leave from the US Air Force, they married in December, 1950. As an RN Martha loved patient care, finding work wherever Roy was stationed, even while overseas. She retired after 42 years, but never stopped caring for others. Wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker – Martha was able to make room for and cook enough food for everyone who showed up at meal time - no matter what time it was served. Even to the end she loved being in the middle of the kitchen, where the action was.
An active member of the Catholic Church she served in a variety of ministries/choirs/prayer groups in parishes stretching from the Far East to the East Coast, many states in between, including Tillamook. Traveling didn’t interfere with Sunday Mass, just became an opportunity to discover new parishes and people.
Member of Catholic Daughters of America, DAV Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, Tillamook Chapter of Sweet Adelines, and alumna Hurley Hospital School of Nursing.
The family wishes to thank Mary, Greg, Jacob, Carson and Nicholas Dubberly for taking Mom into their home and caring for her the past three years. We also wish to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Avalon Hospice of Lawrenceburg, TN for their compassionate care of Mom and support of Mary.
After 65 years of marriage, Roy preceded her in death in 2015 and she is survived by children Irene Roberts of Lake Park GA, John (Deb) Maffin of McMinnville OR, Connie (Pat) Shaw of Bremerton WA, Ann McCoog of Newberg OR, Tom (Donatella) Maffin of Casper WY, Steve Maffin of Bay City OR, Mary (Greg) Dubberly of Summertown TN; 30 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great granddaughters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral mass at St. Peter Catholic Church Newberg and interment at Willamette National Cemetery are being held. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
