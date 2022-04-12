Martha Ellen (Jarvis) Jenkins

Martha Ellen Jenkins, 94, of Tillamook, passed away, Sunday April 3, 2022, at Tillamook Adventist Hospital with family by her side. She was born April 30, 1927 in Jarvisville, West Virginia, daughter of the late William Jarvis and Onie Maude Stutler Jarvis.
Martha retired for a long nursing career. Her family and beloved pets brought her a great deal of happiness over the years.
She leaves to celebrate her life, Diana Ellen Petersen; daughter, Barbara Jean Limon; daughter, Donald Lee Jenkins; son, Suzanna McNicol; daughter, and several loving grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her twin brother John Jarvis, Jesse Jarvis, Howard Jarvis, Werninger Jarvis; sisters Norma Jean Richards, Eliza jane Jarvis, Freta Mae Jarvis, infant baby Jenkins, one grandson and one nephew.
Prayers proffered by Earl Richards; brother-in-law, who is preceded by his wife Norma Jean Jarvis Richards; sister of Martha, Salem, West Virginia.
The family would like to express special thanks to our extended family and friends and the staff of Wauds Funeral Home.
