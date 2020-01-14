Marshall Daryl Johnston passed away in his sleep in Milwaukie, Oregon on Jan. 4, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 91 years old.
Daryl was born on Sept. 29, 1928 to Eva Lillian (Dodge) and Marshall Frederick Johnston in Redwood City, California. Daryl moved to the Oregon coast with his parents when he was a young child and lived the majority of his life there. His father started a dairy farm in the small town of Mohler, which Daryl continued after his father’s death. Daryl helped his father build the family home on the property. Daryl married Donna Jean Urie on November 16, 1952 and built a second home for his growing family.
Daryl is survived by his wife of 67 years, his four children Marian Diann (Terry) Beaty, Donna Marie (Larry) Burt, Wayne Marshall Johnston and Lloyd Daryl Johnston, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Daryl will be fondly remembered for his unfailingly strong work ethic, loyalty to his family and wicked sense of humor. He provided stability, safety and the best memories a person could ever hope to have. While he is finally at peace and reunited with his parents, he has left a hole that will never be filled.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church in Nehalem, Oregon. All who wish to honor his memory are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.