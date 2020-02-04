Marsha was born in Tillamook to Albert and Lucille Mills from Tillamook, Oregon. Marsha attended Tillamook High School graduating in 1963, and married Jim Anderson. She went onto graduate from Pacific Beauty School in 1965, and after working in salons for 16 years Marsha attended Portland Community College earning an associate degree in Business in 1986.
Marsha worked for a variety of physicians, was an office manager for a group of pediatric neurosurgeons, and for a mental health agency. In 2000, Marsha and Jim moved to LaPine where Marsha continued to work for the mental health company in Beaverton as well as working part time for an allergy office in Bend. The last 7 years Marsha quit working outside the home to assist Jim with managing Home Owner Associations in Bend, Oregon.
Marsha loved the outdoors and her kids and grandchildren will always remember the time spent camping, motorcycle riding, boating, and water skiing. Marsha participated in the Portland to Coast Walk Relay over several years with her daughter and other girls on the team – there were many laughs and great memories of those 30 hours spent in a van together racing to Seaside just to have a beer on the beach. Congratulations Mom, you won the race!
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Hills; son Jim Anderson; daughter-in-law Erika
Anderson; grandchildren Jake, Samantha, Sophia, Gabriel, Sidney, Tim, Tyler, Amy, Emily,
Jonah; and great granddaughter Emma. Marsha is also survived by her brother Bob Mills. Marsha was proceeded in death by her husband Jim Anderson, her parents, and her sister Carol VanDamme.
Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Lapine at 1: 30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
