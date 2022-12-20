Marlys Floy Stangel, 91, of Nehalem Oregon, passed away on December 6th, 2022.
Marlys was born on December 28th, 1930 to Henry and Goldie Callister in Newport Oregon.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband David, her son David Jr., daughters Laura and Kathy, her parents and 3 brothers. She is survived by her sister Donna Lee, 6 grandkids 10 great grandkids and 1 great great-grandson.
There will be a viewing at Wads Funeral Home from 8:30 to 12:30 on December 18th, 2022. Graveside service will be held at the Nehalem Legion American Cemetery, December 18th, 2022 at 2 p.m.
