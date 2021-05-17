Mark Steven Anderson, of Bay City, passed away at the age of 73 from cancer at his home surrounded by his family. Mark was born in Portland, Ore. to Dr. E. Dean Anderson and Betty E. Anderson. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1965 Mark joined the US Marine Corps and proudly served two tours in Vietnam. When Mark returned home from the war, he met and married the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Beverly Anderson. Together they raised two children, Christan and Leslie Anderson in Portland where Mark worked in sales in the growing motorcycle industry until they moved to Bay City in 1996.
Mark enjoyed living at the Oregon Coast, spending time outdoors fishing, crabbing and clamming. He loved animals and enjoyed walking his dog on the beach. He was an active volunteer in the community for the Tillamook Elk's Lodge helping to complete the RV Park, and the Tillamook Anglers/Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery. Mark had a loveable personality, he will be missed by his many friends and family.
Mark is survived by his wife, Beverly Anderson of Bay City, his son Christan Anderson and daughter-in-law Irina Anderson of Bay City, his daughter Leslie Anderson of Canby, his grandson Clarence Anderson of Garibaldi, and his sister Gail Anderson residing in Kona, Hawaii. Mark did not want a service upon his death, he wanted to be remembered by his family and friends as they last saw him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.