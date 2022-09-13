Mark Scott Junker

Mark passed away Aug. 18th, 2022, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born on Valentine’s Day 1955 to Cliff & Donna Junker in Portland, OR. He had a wonderful childhood alongside playmates, cousins and sister Debbie. Mark met Kim then married in 1993 on the Garden Island of Kauai, where they spent many anniversaries being kissed by the sun. Enjoying vacations at Cape Meares, they fell in love with the area. After retiring as a physical therapist, Mark and Kim moved to Tillamook in 2019. Mark soon became ill, but insisted on daily drives ,with dog Abby, through the countryside, talking with cows, listening to music and enjoying the beautiful sunsets. He was blessed with the care of Oncology team here at Adventist health and a very special doctor. Mark treasured his new-found friends. Strong and compassionate, Mark will be missed by his friends, family, and his loving wife, Kim. Thank you Tillamook for welcoming us. Thank you God for blessing us with Mark.

