Gene “Mark” Manzer, age 62, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021 at his home in Rockaway Beach, Ore., following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A beloved husband and father and proud veteran, Mark will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mark was born in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 1958 to Gene Manzer, MD, and Alana Smart Shirley. He was a bright and inquisitive child with a natural athleticism and a love for adventure that sometimes led to mischief. In his early life, Mark was a talented swimmer and a fearless horseback rider. These childhood activities instilled in him a love for the sense of freedom and speed, foretelling a lifelong passion for motorcycles that Mark developed as a teen. Other enduring interests included fishing and boating, as well as electronics—an area in which Mark had an innate ability, honed by self-teaching. An extremely quick wit, Mark was known for his animated, funny storytelling. He was smart, with an improvisational sense of humor and a gifted way with words that could turn even an off-color joke into a clever yarn.
Following his graduation from Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, Mark joined the United States Air Force. He served at Mather Air Force Base and was later stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea. A natural leader, Mark was assigned to the USAF Security Forces detail, training in law enforcement and combat arms to protect and serve his fellow Airmen. Upon his discharge, Mark parlayed these skills into work as a guard at San Quentin State Prison. Returning to his early love of electronics, Mark made a career shift and worked his way up to a leadership role within the computer networking department at the Veteran’s Affair of San Francisco. A debilitating motorcycle accident led to Mark’s early retirement in 2007.
Mark began a new chapter in his life when he met his beloved wife, Theresa, in 2010. He confided in his family that Theresa’s sweet and caring nature was instrumental in helping him find joy again following the difficult recovery from his accident. They married on March 15, 2012 and welcomed daughter Athena in 2012. Mark adored fatherhood, and Athena was the light of his life. Together with their cherished pets, they made a loving home in the community of Rockaway Beach.
In addition to Theresa and Athena, Mark is survived by his mother Alana Smart Shirley, his stepmother Mary Manzer, his siblings Brett Manzer, Karen Savage, Dru Manzer, Skip Lindstrom, and Sean Manzer, and numerous other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Manzer, MD.
Additional details regarding services will be shared when they are confirmed.
