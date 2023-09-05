After a long battle with cancer, we lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather and friend, Mark Lee Roberts. Mark was born in Portland,
Oregon in 1952 to Harley and Irene Roberts. Mark grew up in SW Portland and
attended St. Clare’s Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic H.S. in
1970. He started commercial dory fishing with his father out of Pacific City in the
Old Soak and Ragtag. He owned several dories including Shark Bait, Fish Assassin
and Accomplice before acquiring a larger boat, the Pacific Mistress, which he
commercial fished out of Depoe Bay. As a young man Mark attended Boy Scout Camp at Camp Meriwether every year which helped him fall in love with camping and fishing. Soon after leaving home, Mark was married to Theresa in 1972. Mark worked for Intel from 1982 – 2005 as a Senior Graphics Designer in charge of the timing functions on major chips such as the Pentium. He took early retirement in 2005 to commercial fish full time until 2013. Mark was also part of the ODFW Marine Reserves Community Team, the Depoe Bay Near Shore Action Team, OSU Wave Energy participant, Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission member, and a longtime member of the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association. He loved to fish (especially with his father), loved raising his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, too. Mark was also a proud Coast Guard Dad. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Theresa Ann Roberts. Daughters: Alicia Munroe (Kyle) of Gaston, Oregon and Echo Castor (Micah) of McMinnville, Oregon. Sons: Justin Roberts (Karen) of Astoria, Oregon and Dylan
Roberts (Cassandra) of Pacific City, Oregon. Grandchildren: Eben, Noah, Clay, Jackson, Weston, Zoey and Kingston and one great granddaughter: Aurora. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Kiawanda Community Center 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City, Oregon 97135.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to the Pacific City Dorymen’s. Association, Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital in Portland, and to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Newport.
