Mark Helmer Tellhed

Mark was born August 12, 1956 in Hillsboro Oregon to Sven Helmer and Annie Elizabeth (Betty) Tellhed. He graduated in 1974 from Hillsboro High School and went on to hold several different jobs around Oregon until attending college. He graduated from Oregon State University with honors earning dual degrees in Forest Engineering and Civil Engineering. Mark then joined Handforth, Larson and Barrett, Land Surveyors and Civil Engineering firm in Manzanita. He became a partner in that firm in 1993, then left HLB and Associates and in 2007 formed his own business, Onion Peak Design. Mark sold Onion Peak Design to Erick White in 2021.
In 1992 he married Linda Kae Falconer Yuill. Together they built their home in Nehalem Oregon on the North Fork of the Nehalem River and enjoyed fishing, hunting, mowing the lawn and planting trees. Well known for his storytelling he was often asked to tell the O’Malley twins Irish joke, in his Irish brogue around the campfire at hunting camp. No matter how times it was heard, everyone laughed.
Mark is survived by his wife, Linda, step-sons Greg Yuill and wife Samantha, Vancouver WA and David Yuill and Krista Greisen, and grandson Quinn Yuill, Warrenton Oregon. Mark’s sisters include Judy (Russ) McMillan, Helmi (Terry) Temple, and Heidi (Brad) Jernberg, all of Washington State. Also many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dogs, Tara, Katie and Luna. Dogs before them who will meet him heaven are Poco, Sage, Cayenne and Smoke.
Our hearts are broken having lost this wonderful, humorous, intelligent and honest man but we know he is enjoying watching FoxNews and drinking a scotch in heaven.
He requested no services be held, but to spread his ashes in the Nehalem River he loved so much. Donations in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army, Tillamook Chapter, if you wish.
