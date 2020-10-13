Mark Allen Ritter was born Oct. 15, 1999 in Lincoln City, Ore. to Chris and Dawn Ritter. Mark was taken from our world on Saturday September 19th in a motor vehicle accident. Mark is survived by his Father and Stepmother Chris and Sarah Ritter of Roseburg Oregon, Mother Dawn Ritter of Tillamook Oregon, Big Brother Christian Ritter, Sister Alexandria Cortes both of Roseburg Oregon, Grandfather Rick Wagner of Garibaldi Oregon and Grandparents June and Doug Bramel of Tillamook Oregon. He is proceeded in death by Grandmother Glenda Wagner and Grandfather Bruce Thorson of Tillamook Oregon.
Mark grew up in Tumwater Washington where he would spend his afternoons playing in the cul-de-sac with his neighborhood friends. He moved to Roseburg with his father in 2007 where he attended the Roseburg public school district. Mark had several jobs and a million friends. He enjoyed spending his time gaming on line with friends, riding motorcycles , shooting guns and fishing with his Brother and Dad.
Mark was a caring, smart and very funny young man that will be missed by everyone who got the pleasure of meeting and spending time with him.
Services will held in Roseburg, Ore. Oct. 24 at a location to be determined.
