Marion Blaser was born in Tillamook, Ore. March 24, 1932 and passed away on April 8, 2021. Marion grew up on his family farm and eventually owned and ran his own farm with his wife Linda Lee Blaser (Donowho). He also owned heavy equipment and logged, built dikes and cleared land in Tillamook and surrounding areas for many years. He was one of the hardest working men you would ever know.
Marion was a kind man with a loving heart and he liked everyone he met. He loved kids, as well as camping, fishing and hunting.
Marion was preceded in death by his son Fred Blaser (October 2011) and his wife of 54 years, Linda (January 2020). He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
A service will be planned at a later date.
