Marion “Betty” (French) Ashwell

Betty passed away on July 20, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in McMinnville, Ore.
She was born in Thurston County, WA on March 10, 1925, to Leona and Everett Holmes.
She was raised and attended school in Olympia. She married Keith French and moved to Garibaldi, OR, in 1953 where they lived until 1973, when they moved to Tillamook. She worked in the Garibaldi Elementary school, then the Garibaldi Pharmacy for several years.
She then retired from the Tillamook County Assessor’s Office after 14 years.
A few years after Keith passed in 1996, she met Russell Ashwell at a class reunion in Olympia. They lived in close proximity to each other and went to the same schools while growing up in Olympia. In October of 2003, they were married and stayed together until his death on July 12th. She followed 8 days later on July 20, 2020 after a long illness.
She is survived by sons Casey and Timothy “Duffy” French, a daughter Susan McFadden, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Memorial Service is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. She was a member of Tillamook Lady Elks; Memorial donations may be made to Elks Eye Clinic. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
