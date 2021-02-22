Marilyn Remington was born Sept. 7, 1951 to George and Velma VanDuren in Los Angeles, Calif. and passed away Feb. 16, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. surrounded by her children in the comfort of her own home.
Marilyn spent her entire career caring for others. She was a Certified Nurse Assistant for Tillamook Care Center for 37 years. She also was a loving wife to her husband Donald Remington and a wonderful mother to her children. Marilyn had many hobbies, including collecting and doing puzzles, crafts and loved gardening in her flower beds…especially sunflowers.
Marilyn is survived by two daughters: Jeannie VanDuren and Samantha Remington, three sons: Darren Burt, Raymond Burt and John Remington. Grand-daughter Tracey VanDuren and grandson Daniel VanDuren, two great-grandchildren: Chloe VanDuren and Charlie Hampton. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Donald Remington.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.