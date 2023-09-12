Our dear Mother, Marilyn Joy Deacon at 92, passed into heaven peacefully on June 25th, 2023, joining Robert Deacon her husband of 59 years.
Marilyn was born on September 24, 1930 in Artas, South Dakota and grew up during the Great Depression. Her family moved to Salem, Oregon, where she lived and graduated from Salem High School. She married Robert Deacon and together raised their four children. Her husband Robert, (Bob), was a successful geologist and she learned to adapt to his profession of traveling, rock collecting, hiking and fun outdoor activities of camping and fishing. She and Bob traveled to world countries of Iran, England, France and Scotland. She was very active in their church and arranged the flower arrangements nearly every Sunday. As a family, visiting many of the beautiful mountains and coast of Oregon were popular destinations for vacations and weekends. Together, they raised four outstanding children who all succeeded in their chosen fields. After living in the Portland area for many years, Marilyn and Bob built a beach cabin at Oceanside, Oregon and resided there until Bob passed in 2011. Marilyn lived at Oceanside for 13 years and was active with the Do Nothing Club and St. John’s UCC Tillamook. When Marilyn was ready for retirement living and enjoyed the social life and caring attention given to her at the Springs of Tanasbourne and Wilsonville. She endured a fall resulting in a fractured hip in 2019, two Covid-19 illnesses and coped with dementia for her last 10 years. She was a loving, caring person, always putting others ahead of herself. Her beautiful smile and bright eyes were with her until her very last day.
Marilyn is survived by her loving children and spouses, Cindy (John) Lehmann, Graham Deacon (Robin Brown), Jenny (Rob) Nelly, Marshall Deacon, (Vanessa O’Brien). Marilyn has five surviving grandchildren, Laurisa Baer, Hanna Deacon, Emily Deacon, Britney Lehmann Colton and Jessica Lehmann Melton, plus four great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is planned for September 20th, 2023, at Oceanside, Oregon Community Center. 11:00 am - 2:00 pm.
https://www.cornwellcolonial.com/obituaries/Marilyn-Deacon/#!/TributeWall
