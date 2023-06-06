Marilyn Fletcher, 75, of Tillamook, OR, passed away at home on May 26th, 2023. Marilyn lived a full and happy life with a family who loved her deeply. She was known for her dark humor, quick wit, compassionate nature, whimsical style, and terrible driving. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, refurbishing old furniture, and garage sale hunting with her grandkids. Marilyn was an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, and sister who will be missed more than words can express.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Orvil and Mary Irvin, and her first husband Dr. Mark McConaughy. She is survived by her husband Bricker (Chip) Fletcher, her daughters Molly (Tom) Lust and Megan (Jeremy) McKenzie, her grandchildren Madison, Callum, Bobby, and Maggie, her sister LouDeen Adamson, and brothers Carl (Annette) Irvin and George (Kathy) Campbell.
No services will be held per Marilyn’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.