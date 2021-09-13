Marian Francis Simmons passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at the Griffin House in Tillamook.
Marian was born Sept. 6, 1928 in Centrailia, Wash. to Lynn and Amy (Witchey) LeBaron. As a child, she was raised in Klaber, Hoquiam and Aberdeen, Washington. When Marian was a teenager her mother and stepfather relocated to Lebanon, Oregon where she graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1945. In 1947 Marian married Stan Worland. They later divorced. On October 26, 1981 Marian married Warren Simmons in a beach ceremony on the island of Maui.
Marian is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Karen and Ron Groshong of Tillamook. Debbie and Don Groshong of Bend. Lynette and Duane Rawe of Tillamook. Her stepdaughter and husband Linda (Simmons) and Ron Moholt of Tualatin. Also surviving are her sister and brother in law, Dixie and Gregg Davidson of Tigard. Ten grandchildren: Ronda, Mark, Mat, Jason, Alisa, Doug, Jennifer, Ryan , Lauren, Spencer and 15 great grandchildren. Marian also leaves behind many cousins in Washington state where she was fondly known as the " LeBaron Matriarch".
Marian was preceeded in death by her mother, her step father, her husband Warren and her best friend forever, Faye Jenks.
Traveling was a favorite pastime. Marian was a member of Sunset Tours, a travel club for the young at heart. She experienced, first-hand, many local as well as global destinations. She was also a member of the Neskowin Ladies Golf Club, the Nesko Ladies, Ladies of the Elks and Tillamook County Pioneer Association. Marian loved going to the Casino. In fact she loved every casino. She had an uncanny ability for finding just the right slot machine and had a reputation for always coming home a winner. Just two weeks before her passing, she asked her son-in-law Ron to take her to a casino just one last time. Her health prevented that visit but in a better place, we know she's found a casino and a favorite slot and is, again, a winner.
Marian liked celebrations and parties and other events where friends and family gathered. She had colorful shirts, pants, shoes, jewelry and her signature hats for every occasion . She looked forward to Labor Day celebrations on the Simmons Creek family ranch where she and Donna Simmons shared their birthday cake. One of her wishes was to have not just a celebration of life but a huge party for family and friends with food, music, dancing and laughter at the Tillamook Elks Lodge . Current circumstances prevent us from honoring this request but family and close friends will celebrate her life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Griffin House, Tillamook Adventist Hospital, Tillamook Medical Plaza, Dr. Foss, Dr. Hedden and Home Health Care for their continued and heart felt support. Each and everyone of you were a very special part of all of our lives.
At her request, Marian's ashes will be spread at sea. Gifts in Marian's honor may be given to the Marie Mills Center or the Tillamook Pioneer Association.
