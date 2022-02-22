Margie Ellen Dockery was born in Plainwell Michigan on November 4, 1931. She passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on February 11, 2022. She is now with her husband Tom. We imagine they are playing cards together.
Margie lost her parents at an early age and was raised by her brothers in Michigan. She worked in a local sanitarian in Michigan for a number of years. She first met Tom through a friend via letters while he was in the Army. Then they finally met in person. They were married on August 19, 1960 in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister and his twin brother. Margie and Tom moved to Garibaldi Oregon where they started their family. They had 2 daughters, Susan and Mary. During her years there, she worked at McCray and Sons, Tillamook Hospital and Tillamook Care Center. Margie enjoyed making quilts, drives around the Miami River Loop, playing cribbage, watching NCIS and Monday Night Wrestling, and her favorite cat Lucky!
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jefferson Dockery, her twin sister, Mary Dockery and her brothers, Frank and Garner Towne.
She is survived by her daughters Susan (Shawn) Vincent and Mary (Keith Jr.) Callister, grandchildren Jennifer Brown, Chris (Brandy) Brown and Brianna Vincent (Nick). And her favorite cat Lucky.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kilchis House for the care and friendship provide to our mom and dad over these past few years.
Per Margie’s request, there will not be a funeral service.
