Margaret Lee Bergren born September 1, 1934 to Guy and Tommy English. She married Harry Edwin Bergren and raised their family in Tillamook, Oregon. She resided in Tillamook where she was employed at Tillamook Junior High until the passing of her husband in 1975. She then went back to school and her studies sent her around the world. She spent her older years in Bend, OR. Margaret peacefully passed away May 17, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Edwin Bergren, her parents Guy and Tommy English, her sister Carol Minear and her grandson Thomas Kaiser. She is survived by her children Lori Kaiser, Lisa Fetrow-Bergren and Scott Bergren. Her grandchildren Koren Estakhrian, Peter Kaiser, Allison Kaiser, Harrison Kaiser, Dyut Fetrow, Crystal Harris, Greg Bergren, & Kayla Jenck. Her great-grandchildren Azadeh ,Ellouise, Kaden, Devin, Jada, Chase, Landon, Maeve & Weston.
There will be a memorial service held in Tillamook August 14th 1:00pm at her granddaughter Kayla Jenck’s house at 745 3rd St. Please join us for coffee and treats while we celebrate the life of Margaret Bergren.
