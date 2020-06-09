Margaret F Brunmeier was born in Vancouver, Washington August 4th, 1926. Passed away on May 28th, 2020 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 93.
Rudy and Marge built a home in Twin Rocks, Oregon where they lived a few years. Later bought a farm in Pleasant Valley in 1956 and raised race horses. After several years in Pleasant Valley they moved to Grants Pass and eventually relocated to Salem to be closer to family.
Margaret was married to Rudy Brunmeier and had three children.
Margaret was preceded in death by husband Rudy in May 2004, as well as her daughter Teresa who also passed away in 2004.
Margaret enjoyed RVing and traveling and attending race horse events.
Margaret is survived by son, Gary Brunmeier and wife Linda of Tillamook; daughter Cindy Siler and husband Craig of Salem; She also leaves behind grandchildren including Jeff Brunmeier and wife Maura, Brian Brunmeier, Jared Siler, Kathryn Hays and husband Eric and numerous great grandchildren including Forrest, Oliver, Sophia, Cora, Bryce, and little Knoxlee.
We will all greatly miss her!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.