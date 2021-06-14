Margaret Eleanor Marshall, 88, of Tillamook, Ore. passed away June 3, 2021 with her daughter Martha by her side.
Margaret was born to parents Marie Flavian Meyers and Cyril Nicholas Hoffman on Feb. 9, 1933 in Roseland, Neb. She married the late Melvin Marshall in 1993 and they lived together in Tillamook, Oregon for 20 years. Margaret is survived by her children, Cindy Martie (John) of Suffolk, VA., Albert Utter of Pacific City, OR., Arthur Utter (Carla) of Washougal, WA., Martha Thompson (Jeremy) of University Place, WA., Timothy Utter of Madras, OR., 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Block (Marie), nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter Mary Utter, daughter Michelle Scott, parents Arthur W. and Marie F. Block, grandson Christopher Utter, great grandson Dawson Martie, and her brother Albert Hoffman.
Margaret moved to Cloverdale, Ore. in the spring of 1976 with her husband and father of her children, Billie Utter. She ran the family dairy farm, was a home maker and finished raising her children on the farm. Margaret stayed in the Tillamook County area for the remainder of her active life. She loved the beauty of the ocean and the fresh country air.
Scheduled services will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Lukes Catholic Church 417 Harrison Street, Woodburn, Oregon 97071 with a graveside service to follow at St. Lukes Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice on Margaret's behalf.
Arrangements entrusted to Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel www.cornwellcolonial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.