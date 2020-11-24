Margaret Anne Addington, of Nehalem, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 63 years old. She was born on May 19, 1957.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 2:54 pm
Margaret Anne Addington, of Nehalem, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 63 years old. She was born on May 19, 1957.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.