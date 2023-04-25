Mardell Ann Rogers 75, of Tillamook OR, passed away February 8, 2023 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mardell was born April 21, 1947 to Ted and Dorthy Elliott in Portland OR. Mardell graduated from Seaside High school, June of 1965. She married Larry Rogers in July, the couple had two children, Nicki and Brad.
Marde dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother. It was during these years that she founded Rogers Greens as a way to make extra money during the holidays. Many in the community displayed Marde’s Christmas wreaths.
Marde spent many years as cook in Tillamook. She started a 4-H dorm food program in the mid-80’s. Many families spent mealtimes with Marde at the county fair.
Marde loved quilting, camping, flowers and her grandsons!
Marde was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Dorthy, her husband Larry and son Brad. She is survived by her daughter Nicki Hurley (Jack), grandsons Dustin, Garrett and Cooper (Emilee) Hurley. Great Grand Children Brylee and Charlee Ann Hurley
The family requests that donations be made to Tillamook county 4-H program in lieu of flowers. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 pm at Alderbrook Hall Tillamook.
