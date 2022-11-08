Marcella may (Irwin) Tichenor

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Marcella passed away peacefully on Friday Nov. 4, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon. Marcella was 91.
Marcella was born on June 8, 1931 in Portland, OR and became a follower of Jesus Christ whale attending Sunday School and Youth Group at Kern Park Christian Church, which was close enough to her home to,
her the hymns,” on Sunday morning.
Marcella loved music and at the encouragement of her mother began piano lessons at the age of seven. As a child, she enjoyed summers at her family’s “cabin” at Rockaway Beach and trips to Palouse, WA to visit her grandmother in her large white house.
In 1948 at the age of 17, Marcella enrolled at Northwest Christian College to study music. Twelve others from her youth group enrolled that same fall at NCC. Marcella, an accomplished pianist began to accompany the NCC quarter on weekends where she met Jerry, who was a member of the quartet. They were married on Dec. 19, 1950 at Kern Park Christian Church. Together, they served in churches in Prescott, WA, Salt Lake City, UT, Union City, IN and Watsonville, CA.
Always a small-town girl at heart, Marcella loved her three years in Indiana where she led the choir at New Lisbon Christian Church and was asked to teach music at Jackson Township School, where she began her teaching career. Marcella loved to teach and after her family settled in Gilroy, CA she taught music and elementary school for 20 years. In 1983 , she and Jerry returned to the Northwest where she taught for another 9 years for Portland Schools.
In 1992 Marcella and Jerry moved to Rockaway Beach where Marcella thrived in using her gift of hospitality. There was always room for ‘one more guest; at the table. She and Jerry loved hosting company together in their home. Marcella loved to cook and made wonderful salads from scratch and was an encourager to so many people. Marcella was active in Rockaway Community Church as Organist and Director of Christian Education for over 20 years.
Marcella is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jerry, her sister Sally Hill, and by her four children, Sheryl Tichenor, Mark (Patty) Tichenor, Laurie Jo (Tony) Porter and Karen (Mark) Kershner. Marcella has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Marcella was proceeded in death by her parents, Jack, and Cora May Irwin. A service will be held for Marcella at 11 a.m. on Monday Nov. 14 at North Coast Christian Church, 309 3rd St. in Garibaldi, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Gerald and Marcella Tichenor’s member to the Beacon Fund in support of student scholarships and performing arts at Bushnell University (NCC), 828 E. 11th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 97401 or https://give.bushness.edu/beaconfund.
