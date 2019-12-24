100 years of age, Marcella Lorraine Miller Kirkpatrick joined her husband Robert in heaven. They were married 67 years, she passed away in the presence of family on December 9, 2019 in Tillamook, OR. She was born in Cle Elum, WA on May 28, 1919. Her family and friends will miss her love, friendship, times together sharing their world travels and her many interests such as fishing, house building, RVing, gardening, and raising their children, Robert Bruce, Gregg Miller, and Kay Bemis. They and Marcella’s Daughters-in-law, Beverly Kirkpatrick and Susi Trattner, 10 grandchildren Michelle, Rob, Bryan, Mike, Chris, Gwen, Debbie, Tassi, Tonya, and Daniel, their spouses Gus, Amber, Tomoko, Tori, Greg, David, and Jim, and 24 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces, 4 nephews, and close friends lovingly celebrate Marcella’s long life. The family plans a memorial with close friends later in 2020.
