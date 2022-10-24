Major Evan James Goin

Evan was lost to us in December 2021 when he left his home on foot and did not return. Several searches proved futile, until remains were found in the forest near his home in Sept 2022.
Evan was born in Portland OR and grew up in Silverton where he attended Bethany Elementary and Silverton High School. He was a 12 sport varsity letterman, in cross country, wrestling and track all 4 years. He continued his running attending Clackamas Community College and graduating from Eastern Oregon University. He went to National finals all four years of his college running career.
Evan married Robin Ryan with whom he had daughters Alyssa and Margaret. His later marriage was with Ashley (Anderson) Goin with whom he had daughters Julia and Charlotte.
After graduation from EOU Evan joined the Oregon National Guard in 2000. He completed Officer Candidate School, and attained the rank of Major in his over 20 years of service in which he was still active until his death. He served in 4 overseas deployments as well as one to Louisiana for Hurricane Katrina aid. Evan’s many military honors included 2 Bronze Star awards, Order of Saint Maurice award recipient, as well as many awards for meritorious service. He was a respected commander and leader, as evidenced by the many Guardsmen who volunteered on multiple searches for him following his disappearance. His family will be ever grateful for those who assisted.
Evan served as a family resource officer for other fallen Guardsmen, and understood the need for mental health awareness and help programs, specially for military personnel. He knew there was an unmet need for change.
Evan was a volunteer for the Hamlet Rural Fire Department, and assisted many rescues of injured hikers on and near Saddle Mt., as well as responding to frequent auto accidents on Hwy 26, rendering aid and comfort to the injured. He had a heart of compassion and a deep sense of duty. He will be deeply missed by his family and his community as a hero and a friend.
Evan loved his little farm and the many animals he kept. He was an avid woodsman and hunter. The highest passion was his pride in his 4 daughters. He attended their every school activity and sports event he could.
Along with his 4 daughters, survivors include his father Gerald Goin of Silverton, mother Claire (Steve) Rouse of Tillamook, brothers Jay Goin (Aleta and niece Jayna) of Salem, Corey (Chelsea and nephew Cayman) of Silverton, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who remember him as the sweetest child and dutiful adult.
Evan’s services will be at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date to be determined.
