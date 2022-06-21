Mack Hunt was born on October 11th, 1945 to Furman & Della Marie Hunt (Goedker) in Chehalis, Washington, he passed away unexpectedly on May 19th, 2022.
He grew up on the Wilson River at Lee’s Camp where he spent his childhood fishing & swimming with his two brothers and one sister.
He graduated from Tillamook High school in 1963 & entered the Army in 1966 where he was stationed in Germany & Vietnam until 1969.
Mack was a dump truck driver for most of his working years, retiring from S & C Paving in 2014. He loved watching Nascar Races whenever he got the chance.
He was loved & survived by his wife Ruth Barichio-Hunt, three children Jeff Hunt, Jayson Hunt (Amber) & Jamee Juarez (Rich), three stepchildren, Carla Gitchell (Tom), Barry Barichio (Devonne), & April Gaines (Tony), six grandchildren: CJ Fantuzzo, Maggie Hunt, Haleigh Hunt, Tyson Hunt, Taylor Paxson, Brett Holland, 8 step-grandchildren Joe Sheffield, Ethan Gitchell, Austin Gitchell, Adam Barichio, Aaron Barichio, Tanner Barichio, Natalie Tone, Travis Tone & 9 Great Grandchildren, brother Bob Hunt & sister, Pat Fitzsimonds.
He was preceded in death by his parents Furman & Della Marie Hunt (Goedker), brother Mike Burns & daughter in law Karen Hunt .
No services will be held at Mack’s request.
