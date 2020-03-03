Rockaway Beach City Councilor, M. James “Jim” Doyle, 78, died while on vacation with his wife of 58 years, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 6, 2020. He passed quietly in his sleep, without any warning. The family will host a celebration of life at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Rockaway Beach City Hall.
Jim was born the eldest child of Miles J. Doyle, and Bernice (Berg) Doyle, on March 23, 1941. He is survived by his wife, Cecile Ann (Key) Doyle, two children Chris Doyle and Mary Drew, and their spouses Julie Doyle and Bill Drew, and four grandchildren, Parker, Warren, Morgan and Brady. He had five sisters and one brother – all but one surviving. While Sharon Doyle predeceased Jim, he is survived by his sisters Diana Page, Romaine Rodda, Sarah James, and brother Dean Doyle.
Jim’s early childhood was a difficult one. He attended seven different schools in his first eight grades before finding a home at Benson Polytechnic High School for four years of high school. After graduating from Benson, Jim went to work for First Interstate Bank, and became the first in his family to graduate from college, when he received his B.A. in business from Portland State in 1964.
In 1964, Jim married his childhood sweetheart, Cecile Ann (Key) at the Westminster Presbyterian church, in Portland, Oregon. Chris was born in 1965, and Mary followed in 1968. In 1966 they moved from Portland to Forest Grove, Oregon and built a house “in the country.”
In the early 1970s Jim turned down a promotion at the bank (which would have required a move to California) quit his job in banking and got his real estate license. While selling real estate, he and Cecile began a new venture in their garage – J.D. Pence Aquatic Supply. From those modest beginnings, J.D. Pence became one of the most successful competitive swimwear retail stores in the country. It served swim teams across the globe – in person, by toll free telephone, and then by internet. After befriending almost every swim coach in the western United States, Jim and Cecile retired from J.D. Pence in 2009, sold the company, and moved to Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandpa, Jim was a faithful Christian and servant leader. He believed in civic service to others and volunteered on many boards and in many elected offices. Starting in the 1970s, Jim served on the Forest Grove School District board of directors for 16 years, followed by another eight years of service on the Washington County ESD board. He was a member of the Forest Grove Rotary for many years, and a lifetime Mason. In Rockaway, he volunteered on the school district budget committee, the board of directors for Senior Meals, and was a City Councilor for Rockaway Beach for the last four years.
Jim enjoyed travel, had been to all 50 states, and three continents. He was an avid golfer (in his younger days), and loved his family, his community, and his pets. He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.