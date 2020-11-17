Lynnda was born to Keith Brackenbrough and Eileen Coleman Brackenbrough Brown on Sept. 12, 1955 in Astoria, Ore. She grew up in Tillamook and attended Wilson Elementary and Tillamook High schools.
Lynnda moved to Salem to pursue an education in Business Administration and then to California where she began her career in property management. A transfer opportunity took her to Dallas, Texas where she lived for ten years. She then moved to Puerto Vallarta for fifteen years, co-owning and operating the bar, Que Pasa, which catered to ex-pats. She returned home to Tillamook where she lived the past five years with her beloved chihuahuas, Charlie and Sophie. Lynnda’s free spirit led her on many adventures and introduced her to lots of friends and experiences. She will be missed by many.
Lynnda was preceded in death by her parents Don and Eileen Brown and her brother Kenny Brackenbrough. She is survived by her two children, Shawn Moszer-Stark of Rocklin, CA and Bryan Moszer of Princeton TX; grandchildren Brennan, Evan and Grace Flentge and Nora, Alexander and Oliver Moszer; siblings Diann Brown McVay of Tillamook and Kelly Brown of Vancouver, WA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.