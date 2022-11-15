Lucy Ramona Kralik was born November 16, 2007 in Ashland, Oregon, to Luke and Sofia Kralik, and passed away November 5th, 2022. She is the family’s beloved youngest daughter, and sister to Madeline and Coleen Kralik.
Lucy’s family moved to Tillamook, Oregon in 2008 when Lucy was just three months old. She grew up loving hiking with her mom, and fishing with her dad. The family enjoyed annual rock-hounding camping trips to Eastern Oregon, and looking for mushrooms in the coastal woods. Lucy loved her cats, and loved seeing birds in nature.
Lucy participated in many activities, including 4H sewing, Speech and Debate at THS, was a varsity athlete in soccer, swimming and tennis, and played the flute in the THS band. She loved everything about being on stage: music, singing, dancing and acting, and was talented at drawing and crochet. Lucy also loved science and dreamed of being a clinical pathologist and attending OHSU for medical school in her future.
Lucy is additionally survived by her grandparents: Pete and Eileen Kralik of Medford, OR, Gil and Diane Carreon of Gresham, OR, Aunts: Kate, Karen, and Leanna, Shanno. Uncles: Paul, Dan, and Taylor, and many cousins, other relatives and friends who loved her.
During her illness, Lucy was a bright spot to others, and she strived to be an example of hope and kindness to those around her. Lucy’s laugh could warm a room. The family will be forever grateful to the teams of professionals that helped her in her journey this year. In particular, the family would like to recognize the Ronald McDonald House
Charities of Oregon and SW Washington for providing so much comfort through our most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://rmhcoregon.org/support/
A funeral mass for Lucy will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook, Oregon.
