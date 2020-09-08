Lucy was born Aug. 17, 1921 in Cleveland, OK to William Crider and Eva (Hopkins) Crider and peacefully passed away on Aug. 6 (just 11 days shy of her 99th birthday) after being lovingly cared for by the staff at The Griffin House for the last four years.
She married Carl Oliver Warren on Dec. 9, 1939 and they raised three children.
After Carl’s death in June 1972, Lucy was married to Jonathan James Henson from April 1976 to January 2000.
Lucy and Carl moved to Tillamook, Oregon in 1951 where Lucy worked at the US Naval Base until she went to work at Christensen Meat Company in the mid 1950s. She became known as “Lucy the Sausage Maker”. After Christensen’s shut down, she worked at the same plant for Ed Nelson Meat Co. Customers in Alaska would send down their frozen meat for her to make their sausage. She finished her working career at GEM Custom Cutting, retiring in 1983.
In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling in league and traveling to tournaments. In her later years she enjoyed contributing to the financial success of Chinook Winds and Spirit Mountain.
Lucy was predeceased by her two husbands, Carl Warren and Jim Henson, and granddaughter Richelle Gollon. Plus, her beloved dachshund Ginger.
Lucy is survived by her two daughters: Betty Jean Schmader and Judy (Henry) Gollon and one son: Bill (Kathy) Warren; two step-daughters: Colleen (Roland) Sheldon and Marlys Swank.12 grandchildren: Jim Schmader, Lisa Gosiaco, Mike Schmader, Robbie Warren, Becki Bachmeier, Matthew Warren, Tamera Leith, LeAnn Parker, Jodi Warren, Kevin Smith and Scott Swank . She is also survived by 29 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren. Out of 11 brothers and sisters, Lucy is survived by one brother, Robert Crider in Texas and one sister, Donna McAlister in Oklahoma.
No formal services will be held at this time. A memorial will be planned on what would have been her 100th birthday next year. She will always be remembered for her feisty attitude, her love of family and her fabulous biscuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.